Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

