Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.77

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 4651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

