HashBX Trading Up 108.8% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 209.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. HashBX has a total market cap of $925,385.60 and approximately $48.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.59 or 0.00798952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

