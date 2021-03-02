Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $53,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NetApp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

