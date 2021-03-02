Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,711 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.