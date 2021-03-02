Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $56,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

IAA stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

