Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $82,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

ON stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

