Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,690 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

