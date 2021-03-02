Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $256.07 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00821620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,944,082,673 coins and its circulating supply is 9,267,067,673 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

