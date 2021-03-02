Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

