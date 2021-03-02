Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $102.74 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $102.74 million and $460,844.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.99 or 0.03188887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00368063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.01096078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00451812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00384572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00256334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 358,455,471 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

