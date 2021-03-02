Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 322 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.