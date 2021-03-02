Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

