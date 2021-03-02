Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 18,688 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 48.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4,493.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

