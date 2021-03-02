Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,232 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Owens Corning by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

