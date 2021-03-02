Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 9,155 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

EBS stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

