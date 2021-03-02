Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $799.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

