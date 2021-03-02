Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

