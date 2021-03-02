Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of -560.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

