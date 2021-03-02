Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,809,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after buying an additional 516,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

