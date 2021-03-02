Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.27

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 52412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,699,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

