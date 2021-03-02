Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

LON HFD traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 310.50 ($4.06). 2,649,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Halfords Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The firm has a market cap of £618.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53.

In other Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

