Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,394. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

