Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

