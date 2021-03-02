Golden Goose Hits 24 Hour Volume of $364,909.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $364,909.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

