Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GMLP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 302,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,840. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

