Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is being aided by gradual improvement in air-travel demand on the domestic front. Notably, domestic passenger demand rose 8% in January 2021 from December 2020 levels. The carrier operated 489 flights per day on average in January, 3% higher than the number of flights in December. With uptick in passenger demand, the airline anticipates revenues to surge around 130% sequentially in the fourth quarter. Despite this improvement, demand is significantly below the 2019 levels as the pandemic continues. In fact, with spike in coronavirus cases in Brazil, the airline is seeing a deceleration in travel demand. Even though passenger demand rose sequentially in January, it was softer than what the carrier had witnessed previously. Due to coronavirus-led travel demand woes, shares of the company have plunged 31.4% in a year’s time.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

GOL stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

