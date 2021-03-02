Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 191,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

