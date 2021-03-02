Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 191,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Glori Energy
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.