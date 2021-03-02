Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

