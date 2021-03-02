Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

