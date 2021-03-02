Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 241.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,787.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

