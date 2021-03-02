Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

