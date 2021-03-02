Global Digital Content (GDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $11.94 million and $52.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

