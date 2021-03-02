Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.94

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 8196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $584.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.