Glanbia’s (GLAPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Glanbia to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GLAPF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

