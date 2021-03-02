Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $32.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
