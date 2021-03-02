Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $32.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

