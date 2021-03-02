Giant Achieves Market Cap of $154,229.36 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $154,229.36 and $12,563.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

