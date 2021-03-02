Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.85. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 105,190 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,600 shares of company stock worth $94,813.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

