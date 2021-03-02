Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

