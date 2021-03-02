Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 557.0% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $9.42 on Tuesday, reaching $354.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.85 and a 200 day moving average of $382.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.83. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $159.45 and a 12-month high of $456.83.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.