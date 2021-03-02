Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. CL King raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

