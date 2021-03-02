Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE GCO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

