General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

