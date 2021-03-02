Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GBERY opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. Geberit has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

