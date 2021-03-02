GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 168,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,137. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

