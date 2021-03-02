Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JKPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

JKPTF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

