FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of RY stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

