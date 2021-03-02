FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Issued By Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.15 million and a PE ratio of 169.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.80.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

