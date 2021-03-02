FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,638 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

