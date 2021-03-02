Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 10%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.96 and last traded at $111.38. Approximately 1,601,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,201,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,184 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.